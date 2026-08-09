In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours.
EMX vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Espa li
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-