In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
EMX vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Ego t3
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|72 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-