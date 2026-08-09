In 2026 EMotorad EMX or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
EMX vs Victor Comparison