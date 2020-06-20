Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEMX vs Victor

EMotorad EMX vs TVS Victor

In 2023 EMotorad EMX or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Chain Drive, Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
45+ km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,99957,877
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99957,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1821,244

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Photo of the V12 Aston Martin Vanquish that crashed in Melbourne. (Photo courtesy: police.vic.gov.au)
    Woman crashes Aston Martin worth half a million dollars, leaves owner behind
    20 Jun 2020
    David and Victoria Beckham. Photo courtesy: Instagram handle of Victoria Beckham/victoriabeckham
    Beckhams plan to connect home to swanky car garage with escape tunnel: Report
    2 Jun 2020
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    TVS and Alpinestars have collaborated to bring new co-branded riding gear for its customers that will be available at showrooms soon
    TVS & Alpinestars collaborate for new riding gear range at MotoSoul 2023
    9 Dec 2023
    TVS Victor
    TVS Victor BS 6 price announcement to happen soon
    19 May 2020
    From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
    5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    TVS will offer a towing facility to the nearest TVS Motor authorised service centre between December 8-18, 2023.
    Cyclone Michaung: TVS announces service support for customers affected by floods in Tamil Nadu, AP & Puducherry
    7 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     