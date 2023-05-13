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EMotorad EMX vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 EMotorad EMX or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
EMX vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx Radeon
BrandEMotoradTVS
Price₹ 79,999₹ 55,100
Range50-80 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1760 mm2025 mm
Height
1130 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
21 kg116 kg
Width
675 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
50 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP X5-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
21 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Adjustable, 10- 20 mm Travel5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Front Suspension
100mm Travel with lockoutTelescopic oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD Display-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76364,536
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99955,100
RTO
03,306
Insurance
3,7646,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,387

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Radeon vs Splendor Plus

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