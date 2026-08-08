In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Yaarii [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs Yaarii [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Yaarii [2022-2024]
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|51.2 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|3 Hrs.