In 2024 EMotorad EMX or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 58,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 45-80 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 58,999
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|45-80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours.
|3-5 Hrs.