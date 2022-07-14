HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEMX vs Avenis

EMotorad EMX vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 EMotorad EMX or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 58,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. EMX has a range of up to 45-80 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
EMX vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx Avenis
BrandEMotoradSuzuki
Price₹ 58,999₹ 86,700
Range45-80 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours.-

Filters
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹58,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP X5-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Kerb Weight
21 kg
Front Suspension
Suntour HydraulicTelescopic
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
21-speed Shimano Tourney Gear Train, Throttle Grip, Pedal Assist Level, Detachable Battery, Pedal Assist Range - 70+ kmFRONT BOX WITH USB SOCKET, SPORTY MUFFLER COVER, LONG FLOORBOARD, SIDE STAND INTERLOCK, FRONT RACK FOR STORAGE, Phone alert, ETA Update
Odometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
10 Ah12 V/ Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8441,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99986,700
RTO
3,4238,966
Insurance
62,4226,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6832,199

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Designed to attract a younger set of audience, the Suzuki Avenis 125 is actually quite sporty to look at.
    After India, Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter launches in the UK market
    14 Jul 2022
    TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 looks quite similar from the side profile.&nbsp;
    TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, features and specs compared
    31 Aug 2022
    Suzuki experienced 37 per cent growth in May 2024 in domestic sales compared to the same period last year.
    Suzuki Motorcycles achieves yet another milestone, reports best ever sales
    6 Jun 2024
    The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street now get the upgraded 125 cc motor with OBD2 compliance, while it's also ready for 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel
    Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125 upgraded for OBD 2 & E20 compliance
    1 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     