In 2024 EMotorad EMX or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 58,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. EMX has a range of up to 45-80 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
EMX vs Avenis Comparison