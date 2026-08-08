In 2026 EMotorad EMX or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour.
EMX vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|EMotorad
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|70 -80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-