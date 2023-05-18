In 2024 EMotorad EMX or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 EMotorad EMX or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 45+ km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 120 -130 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less