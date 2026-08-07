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EMotorad EMX vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2026 EMotorad EMX or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx Accelero r14
BrandEMotoradNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 79,999₹ 49,731
Range50-80 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh1.92 kWh
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes6-8 Hrs.

Filters
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1760 mm1720 mm
Height
1130 mm1110 mm
Kerb Weight
21 kg86 kg
Width
675 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
50 km180 km
Max Speed
25 kmph35-40 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP X5-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
21 Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Adjustable, 10- 20 mm Travel-
Front Suspension
100mm Travel with lockout-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh1.92 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76353,003
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99949,731
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7643,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,139

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