In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Merico Electric Evanka choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour.
EMX vs Evanka Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Evanka
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 62,505
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|87 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-