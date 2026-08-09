In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at Rs. 49,781 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Eagle-100(6.0) has a range of up to 65 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs Eagle-100(6.0) Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Eagle-100(6.0)
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 49,781
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|65 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|6-7 Hours