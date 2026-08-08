In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Oma Star Li has a range of up to 70 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour.
EMX vs Oma Star Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Oma star li
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Lohia
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 51,750
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|1.48 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-