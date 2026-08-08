In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours.
EMX vs Spock Electric Scooter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Spock electric scooter
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|2.88 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|4 Hours