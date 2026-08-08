In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours.
EMX vs X2 Vogue Comparison