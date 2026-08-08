In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours.
EMX vs Kollegio Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Kollegio neo
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 47,000
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-