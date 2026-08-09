In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs JET 320 Comparison