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EMotorad EMX vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
EMX vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx Shine 100
BrandEMotoradHonda
Price₹ 79,999₹ 63,191
Range50-80 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-98.98 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1760 mm1995 mm
Height
1130 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
21 kg99 kg
Width
675 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
50 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph85 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP X5-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
21 Speed4
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Adjustable, 10- 20 mm TravelTwin
Front Suspension
100mm Travel with lockoutTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD Display-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76375,330
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99963,191
RTO
05,555
Insurance
3,7646,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,619
Expert Rating
-

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