In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the WINN-X has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs WINN-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Winn-x
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|0.52 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|8 Hours