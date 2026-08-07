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EMotorad EMX vs Hero Lectro F2I

In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Hero Lectro F2I choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the F2I has a range of up to 25 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs F2I Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx F2i
BrandEMotoradHero Lectro
Price₹ 79,999₹ 39,999
Range50-80 km/charge25 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes4 Hrs.

Filters
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F2I
Hero Lectro F2I
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1760 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Kerb Weight
21 kg-
Width
675 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscV Brake
Range
50 km25 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP X567
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
21 Speed7 speed
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Adjustable, 10- 20 mm Travel-
Front Suspension
100mm Travel with lockout-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD DisplayLED
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76343,114
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99939,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7643,115
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,800926

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