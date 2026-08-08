In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Photon has a range of up to 90 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
EMX vs Photon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Photon
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|1.87 kwh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|5 Hours (100%)