In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours.
EMX vs Optima E5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Optima e5
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 61,866
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|55 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-