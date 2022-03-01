In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs Eddy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Eddy
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|1.54 Kwh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|4-5 Hrs.