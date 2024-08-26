In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
EMX vs Xoom 110 Comparison