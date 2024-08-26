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EMotorad EMX vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
EMX vs Xoom 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx Xoom 110
BrandEMotoradHero
Price₹ 79,999₹ 72,351
Range50-80 km/charge-
Mileage-53.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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EMotorad EMX Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1760 mm1881 mm
Height
1130 mm1118 mm
Kerb Weight
21 kg108 kg
Width
675 mm717 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
50 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph87 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP X5-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
21 SpeedVariomatic Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Adjustable, 10- 20 mm TravelUnit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Front Suspension
100mm Travel with lockoutTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76384,224
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99972,351
RTO
05,788
Insurance
3,7646,085
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,810

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