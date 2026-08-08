In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl.
EMX vs Passion Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Passion plus
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 80,328
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-