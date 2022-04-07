HT Auto
EMotorad EMX vs Hero Maestro Edge 110

EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Chain Drive, Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
45+ km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,99973,543
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99962,750
RTO
05,020
Insurance
05,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1821,580
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Hero MotoCorp has launched its third 110 cc scooter with the new Xoom and the sporty offering aims to bring something fun and stylish at a highly competitive price tag. Is the new Hero Xoom worthy of your attention? We find out.

Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing

