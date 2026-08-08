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EMotorad EMX vs Hero Destini Prime

In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
EMX vs Destini Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx Destini prime
BrandEMotoradHero
Price₹ 79,999₹ 69,430
Range50-80 km/charge-
Mileage-56 kmpl
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹69,430*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Length
1760 mm1809 mm
Height
1130 mm1154 mm
Kerb Weight
21 kg115 kg
Width
675 mm729 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
50 km225 km
Max Speed
25 kmph85 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP X5-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
21 SpeedVariomatic Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Adjustable, 10- 20 mm TravelSingle Coil Spring Hydraulic type
Front Suspension
100mm Travel with lockoutTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD Display-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76381,778
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99969,430
RTO
05,854
Insurance
3,7646,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,757

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