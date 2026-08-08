EMX vs One Plus [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx One plus [2022-2024] Brand EMotorad GT Force Price ₹ 79,999 ₹ 68,982 Range 50-80 km/charge 60-65 km/charge Battery Capacity 0.37 kWh 2.5 kWh Charging Time 4 Hours 30 Minutes 7 - 8 hours