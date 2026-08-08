In 2026 EMotorad EMX or GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs One Plus [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Brand
|EMotorad
|GT Force
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 68,982
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|60-65 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|2.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|7 - 8 hours