EMotorad EMX vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 EMotorad EMX or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 58,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 45-80 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx Ryder supermax
BrandEMotoradGemopai
Price₹ 58,999₹ 79,999
Range45-80 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hours.5-6 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2.7 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP X5-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Kerb Weight
21 kg80 kg
Front Suspension
Suntour Hydraulic-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
21-speed Shimano Tourney Gear Train, Throttle Grip, Pedal Assist Level, Detachable Battery, Pedal Assist Range - 70+ kmE-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns
Odometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
10 Ah36 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,84483,893
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99979,999
RTO
3,4230
Insurance
62,4223,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6831,803

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter
    Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets
    4 Apr 2023
    EMotorad presents the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 in partnership with the upcoming action-adventure film, Kalki: 2898 AD.
    EMotorad reveals limited edition Kalki-themed e-bicycle. Check details
    20 Jun 2024
    The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
    This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot
    14 Nov 2022
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
      News