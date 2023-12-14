In 2023 EMotorad EMX or Fujiyama Spectra Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 EMotorad EMX or Fujiyama Spectra Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at 54,384 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 45+ km/charge and the Spectra Pro has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less