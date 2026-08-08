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EMotorad EMX vs Fidato Evtech Future 2020

In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Fidato Evtech Future 2020 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Future 2020 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs Future 2020 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx Future 2020
BrandEMotoradFidato Evtech
Price₹ 79,999₹ 70,300
Range50-80 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh1.8 kWh
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes4-5 Hours

Filters
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Future 2020
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Length
1760 mm1850 mm
Height
1130 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
21 kg-
Width
675 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
50 km60-80 km
Max Speed
25 kmph40 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP X5-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
21 Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Adjustable, 10- 20 mm Travel-
Front Suspension
100mm Travel with lockout-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD Display-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh1.8 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76376,450
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99970,300
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7643,950
Accessories Charges
02,200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,643

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