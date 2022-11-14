Saved Articles

EMotorad EMX vs Evolet Derby

In 2024 EMotorad EMX or Evolet Derby choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Derby
Evolet Derby
EZ
₹46,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain Drive, Hub Motor-
Range
45+ km/charge60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
45 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,99946,499
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99946,499
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,182999

    Latest News

    The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
    This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot
    14 Nov 2022
    The all-new enhanced mountain bike T-Rex+ from EMotorad.
    EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
    8 Apr 2022
    Conventional yet sleek, the EMotorad LilE has a design that is catchy enough to grab eyeballs and yet compact for easy storage.
    EMotorad LilE ride review: Merry little e-kick scooter goes beyond age barriers
    25 Jul 2022
    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
