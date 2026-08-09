In 2026 EMotorad Doodle or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Doodle up to 35-60 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Doodle vs Etron Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Doodle
|Etron plus
|Brand
|EMotorad
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 49,000
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|35-60 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-