In 2026 EMotorad Doodle or Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Doodle up to 35-60 km/charge and the Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Sport in 3 colours.
Doodle vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Doodle
|Sport
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 49,000
|₹ 40,000
|Range
|35-60 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|40 V
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-