HT Auto

EMotorad Doodle vs NIJ Automotive Flion

In 2024 EMotorad Doodle or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Doodle up to 50 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Doodle vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Doodle Flion
BrandEMotoradNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 49,999₹ 57,788
Range50 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Doodle
EMotorad Doodle
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Additional Features
Range- 40+ Km on Throttle-
USB Charging Port
5-6 Hrs.Yes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.1248 kWh1.92 kWh
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27661,191
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99957,788
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2773,403
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,315

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    EMotorad presents the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 in partnership with the upcoming action-adventure film, Kalki: 2898 AD.
    EMotorad reveals limited edition Kalki-themed e-bicycle. Check details
    20 Jun 2024
    Three-cylinder vs four-cylinder engine is a common debate in the automotive industry. Here is a quick analysis of what offers what.
    Is three better than four? Decoding the economics of engine cylinders
    18 May 2024
    Yamaha explained that the Y-AMT leverages the brain's superior connection to the hands, potentially enabling faster and more precise gear changes compared to traditional methods.
    Yamaha unveils Y-AMT automated manual transmission. Here’s how it works
    26 Jun 2024
    India is a country with a dynamic traffic condition, which makes the use of ADAS attractive as well as challenging at the same time.
    ADAS in India: Useful feature or just a tech toy?
    14 May 2024
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
      News