EMotorad Doodle vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 EMotorad Doodle or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Doodle up to 50 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Doodle vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Doodle Accelero plus
BrandEMotoradNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 49,999₹ 55,200
Range50 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Doodle
EMotorad Doodle
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Additional Features
Range- 40+ Km on Throttle-
USB Charging Port
5-6 Hrs.-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.1248 kWh1.92 kWh
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27658,561
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99955,200
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2773,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,258

