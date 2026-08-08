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EMotorad Doodle vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2026 EMotorad Doodle or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Doodle up to 35-60 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Doodle vs Optima Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Doodle Optima li
BrandEMotoradHero Electric
Price₹ 49,000₹ 63,500
Range35-60 km/charge65-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh334 kWh
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Doodle
EMotorad Doodle
V2
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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EMotorad Doodle Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1710 mm-
Height
1290 mm-
Width
570 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-4.00-20, Rear :-4.00-20-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
35 km65 km
Max Speed
25 kmph42 kmph
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W1.2 kW
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
7 SpeedCVT
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
60mm Travel with lockoutTelescoic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Foldable CycleY (HT Motor), PC Head Lamp, Aerodynamic Style,
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD Display-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh1.334 kWh
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27667,888
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99963,500
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2774,388
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,459

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