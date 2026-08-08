In 2026 EMotorad Doodle or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Doodle up to 35-60 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Doodle vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Doodle
|Dash
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 49,000
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|35-60 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-