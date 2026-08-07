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EMotorad Doodle vs HCD India NPS Cargo

In 2026 EMotorad Doodle or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price). The range of Doodle up to 35-60 km/charge and the NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
Doodle vs NPS Cargo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Doodle Nps cargo
BrandEMotoradHCD India
Price₹ 49,000₹ 80,850
Range35-60 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh1.56 kWh
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Doodle
EMotorad Doodle
V2
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
60 V 26 Ah
₹80,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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EMotorad Doodle Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
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Specification
Length
1710 mm1820 mm
Height
1290 mm1100 mm
Width
570 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-4.00-20, Rear :-4.00-20Front :- 3.0 - 16, Rear :- 3.0 - 16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
35 km70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
7 Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
60mm Travel with lockoutTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Foldable Cycle-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh1.56 kWh
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27684,627
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99980,850
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2773,777
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,818

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