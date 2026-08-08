In 2026 EMotorad Doodle or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price). The range of Doodle up to 35-60 km/charge and the Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Doodle vs Miso Comparison