In 2026 EMotorad Doodle or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Doodle up to 35-60 km/charge and the Hope has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
Doodle vs Hope Comparison