In 2026 EMotorad Doodle or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price). The range of Doodle up to 35-60 km/charge and the Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Doodle vs Polo Comparison