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EMotorad Doodle vs Evolet Derby

In 2026 EMotorad Doodle or Evolet Derby choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Doodle up to 35-60 km/charge and the Derby has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour.
Doodle vs Derby Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Doodle Derby
BrandEMotoradEvolet
Price₹ 49,000₹ 78,999
Range35-60 km/charge80-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh1.15 kWh
Charging Time3 Hours3-4 Hours (100%)

Filters
Doodle
EMotorad Doodle
V2
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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Derby
Evolet Derby
Classic
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMotorad Doodle Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1710 mm1930 mm
Height
1290 mm-
Width
570 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-4.00-20, Rear :-4.00-20Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
35 km80-100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
7 Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
60mm Travel with lockoutHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Foldable CycleE-ABS
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD Display-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours3-4 Hours (100%)
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh1.15 kWh
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27682,746
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99978,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2773,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,778

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