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EMotorad Doodle vs Essel Energy GET 7

In 2026 EMotorad Doodle or Essel Energy GET 7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price). The range of Doodle up to 35-60 km/charge and the GET 7 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour.
Doodle vs GET 7 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Doodle Get 7
BrandEMotoradEssel Energy
Price₹ 49,000₹ 42,500
Range35-60 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh-
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Doodle
EMotorad Doodle
V2
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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EMotorad Doodle Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1710 mm-
Height
1290 mm-
Width
570 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-4.00-20, Rear :-4.00-20-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
35 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
7 Speed-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
60mm Travel with lockout-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Foldable CycleWater Proof Cables, Auto Cop With Alarm Sensor, Quick Release Seatpost, Rainwater Guard, Basket
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh48 V, 11 Ah
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27642,500
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99942,500
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,145913

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