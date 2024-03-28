In 2024 EeVe Your or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50.0 and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour.
Your vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Your
|Nexa
|Brand
|EeVe
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 49,900
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|50.0
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.