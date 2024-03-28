HT Auto

In 2024 EeVe Your or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50.0 and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour.
Your vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Your Nexa
BrandEeVeWarivo Motors
Price₹ 49,900₹ 58,300
Range50.070-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Length
1800 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm-
Height
1095 mm1140 mm
Width
657 mm-
Chassis
Tubular frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Utility box-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 27 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90058,300
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90058,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,253

