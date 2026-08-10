In 2026 EeVe Your or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50.0 and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Your vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Your
|Ego li
|Brand
|EeVe
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 49,900
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|50.0
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours