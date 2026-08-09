In 2026 EeVe Your or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Your has a range of up to 50.0. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Your vs Sport Comparison