In 2026 EeVe Your or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Your has a range of up to 50.0. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Your vs Radeon Comparison