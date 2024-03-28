In 2024 EeVe Your or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50.0 and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour.
Your vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Your
|Yaarii
|Brand
|EeVe
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 49,900
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|50.0
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.