In 2024 EeVe Your or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50.0 and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour.
Your vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Your
|Mitra
|Brand
|EeVe
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 49,900
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|50.0
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.